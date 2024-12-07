Congress' Chandrapur unit passes ballot paper resolution for next elections

Chandrapur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Congress unit in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday passed a resolution to contest the future elections on ballot papers and blamed EVMs for the defeat of the party candidates in the recent assembly polls.

Advertisment

Chandrapur district Congress president and former MLA Subhash Dhote alleged that the police failed to crack the cases of bogus voter registrations.

"We have passed a resolution to remove EVMs and hold the elections through ballot papers in future. This resolution will be forwarded to the Congress party," Dhote told reporters.

He alleged that an amount of Rs 60 lakh seized by the police in the Rajura assembly segment has not been released yet because of BJP's pressure.

Advertisment

Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and five Congress leaders lost the electoral contest against Mahayuti candidates.

"Police have not disclosed details about around 6,800 bogus voters registered in the Rajura assembly constituency before the elections," Dhote alleged.

Dhanorkar said the poll results went against Congress due to EVMs.

Advertisment

"Despite less voter base of BJP candidates in different areas, they won elections," alleged Dhanorkar. PTI COR NSK