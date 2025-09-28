Congress cheated Ambedkar of electoral victory: BJP leader Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Sunday accused the Congress of "looting" votes to defeat Dr BR Ambedkar, and now using his name for electoral gains.

Sharma, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, was speaking at a function in Malihabad in Lucknow district.

"The Congress insulted Babasaheb. They defeated him by indulging in dacoity of votes in the elections. Now this party wants to save itself by using Babasaheb's name. These are people who divide the society and we need to be alert of them," he said.

"An attempt was also made to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Bareilly. Intellectuals should make society aware of attempts to spread anarchy in the country," he said, referring to the ongoing unrest in the city over 'I Love Muhammad' slogans.

Ten cases have been filed against 180 named and 2,500 unidentified "rioters" in connection with the unrest in Bareilly.

On Saturday, cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was arrested over violence during a protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign in Bareilly.

The accused have been booked under sections for inciting violence, vandalism, rioting, stone-pelting and hurting religious sentiments across police stations in the city.

The former UP chief minister said the Mughals and the British made every possible effort to defame the Pasi community. They were afraid that the people of the Pasi community might end their rule prematurely.