Congress chief Kharge demands probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there should be a probe into the air crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed.

Pawar was among the five killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the Baramati airport. There were five people on board, including the crew members, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

Kharge said Pawar's death was untimely and he was someone who worked for the people.

"This has hurt everyone, including his family members, and we share their grief and pray that they can bear this loss," the Congress chief told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Pawar's death in the plane crash, Kharge said there should be a probe as it was an accident.

"Everyone, all leaders, keep travelling for urgent work. But so many instances, we saw in Ahmedabad how a big plane crashed. This was a small plane, why this happened? It should be probed. We demand a probe," he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, the Congress chief said the news of Pawar's tragic death in the plane crash was deeply shocking and profoundly distressing.

"It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers," he said.

"Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace," Kharge said. PTI ASK RC