Congress chief Kharge lauds Indian sportpersons' performance in Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday lauded the performance of Indian sportspersons in the Asian Games and said the country is proud of each one of their successes.

"Stellar performances by our Indian sportspersons at the Asian Games, persist! In the past few days, we have witnessed an outstanding display of courage, grit, determination, talent and dexterity by every player," he said in a post on X.

"Many congratulations to all the winners. We are immensely proud of each one of you and wish you more successes in the future," the Congress chief said.

The Indian contingent in Hangzhou on Wednesday registered its best ever medal haul at the Asian Games by going past the previous edition's tally of 70.