Congress' choices for Operation Sindoor outreach mission are 'deeply questionable': BJP

New Delhi: The Congress party's selection of MPs for an Indian delegation tasked with representing the nation’s stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the party alleging questionable associations and potential national security risks involving two of the nominated MPs, Syed Naseer Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's National Information & Technology Dept, expressed his concerns, labelling the Congress party’s choices as “deeply questionable.”

Malviya in his post on X said, "The inclusion of Syed Naseer Hussain in a delegation representing India. It is truly shocking. Let’s not forget — it was his supporter who raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans inside the Vidhana Soudha while celebrating his Rajya Sabha victory."

On the recommendation of Gaurav Gogoi, Malviya said, "Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Gogoi of spending 15 days in Pakistan, stating that his arrival and departure were officially recorded at the Atari border."

"Sarma further claimed that Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, accompanied him for the first seven days before returning to India, while Gogoi remained in Islamabad. Apparently, upon his return, Gogoi took around 90 youths to the Pakistan Embassy — many reportedly unaware of where they were being taken."

Malviya further added, "In addition, Sarma has alleged that Elizabeth Colebourn maintained links with the Pakistan Army and continued to receive a salary from Pakistan — raising serious questions about national security and conflict of interest."

He questioned, "How can MPs facing such grave allegations be trusted to represent India — particularly on matters involving Pakistan? What message is the Congress trying to send, and whose interests are really being served?"

The Congress on Saturday said it was asked by the government to submit names of four MPs for the all-party delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan and it nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday morning, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan."

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry earlier on Saturday said the all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources said.

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."