Congress claims Gujarat assembly speaker canvassing for BJP, seeks EC action

Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) The Congress on Friday approached the Election Commission seeking action against Gujarat assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by canvassing for the BJP.

Claiming that a constitutional post holder cannot campaign for a political party, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, in a complaint dated April 11, sought immediate action against Chaudhary from EC.

Chaudhary organised a meeting in support of Banaskantha Lok Sabha BJP candidate Rekha Chaudhary, Doshi claimed, backing it with some video clips.

“Shri Shankar Chaudhary is the speaker of the Gujarat legislative assembly and has no right to campaign for any political party or any candidate,” Doshi said in his complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Congress leader said Chaudhary “ceased to be a member of a political party since the day he was appointed as the speaker of Gujarat state assembly”.

As mentioned in Para-II of Chapter IX of ‘Parliamentary Traditions and Procedures Part-1’, “The moment a person becomes speaker, he becomes completely detached from political activities and he does not belong to any political party,” he said.

Chaudhary violated the principles of Parliamentary Traditions and Procedure Part-1, Chapter-IX, and therefore, immediate action should be ordered to restrain him from taking any political campaigning for the 2024 parliamentary elections, Doshi said in his complaint.

Reacting to the Congress’ claims, Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave said it is up to the Election Commission to take a call on the complaint.

Elections to all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. PTI KA PD NR