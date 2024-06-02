Congress claims it'll win Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat

Kohima, Jun 2 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday expressed confidence about winning the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland and forming the next government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, AICC in-charge of Nagaland Girish Chodankar said the exit poll figures were imaginary and all would be clear in the next two days.

"We will not only win the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland but the INDIA bloc will get majority seats in the country, while many other parties will also support the alliance.

"India has voted against fake promises, misgovernance, unemployment, price rise and inflation. People have voted for the future of India and we are confident that we will prove the exit polls wrong," the Congress leader said.

Chodankar, who arrived in Kohima on Saturday evening, said that it was decided at the extended executive meeting of state Congress that the party will contest the elections to the urban local bodies in the state scheduled on June 26.

Except for the eastern Nagaland areas, Congress will contest in most wards of the three municipalities and 36 town councils, he said.

Chodankar said that if the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) reconsiders its decision to participate in the civic pollss, Congress would field candidates there as well.

State Congress president S Supongmeren Jamir said that those aspiring to contest the elections on a Congress ticket can submit applications till June 7. PTI NBS NBS SOM