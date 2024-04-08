Congress committed scams in all three worlds: Nadda

Rampur (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Monday came down heavily on the Congress, accusing it of committing scams in all the three worlds and said the party did not spare the sky, underground and water.

Addressing an election rally in Rampur on Monday in favour of the BJP candidates, Nadda attacked the INDIA bloc and said, "Modi ji is saying to end corruption and that none of the corrupt persons will be spared. All of them will go to jail." Further quoting Modi, he said the 'gathbandhan' (alliance) is saying that the corrupt should be "saved" and they are "engaged" in it.

"Did the Congress not commit the coal scam? Did the Congress not commit CWG scam, 2G scam, 3G scam, AugustaWestland scam, submarine scam?" he said.

In other words, the opposition bloc committed scams in all the three "loks" (worlds), Nadda said.

"They did not spare the 'nabh' (sky), 'paataal' (below the surface of the Earth) and 'jal' (water). The Congress committed corruption in the three worlds," he said.

He also alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav committed the laptop scam, the Gomti (river) front scam and foodgrain scam.

Similarly, senior RJD leader Lalu Prasad committed fodder scam and job in lieu of land scam, he further alleged.

Attacking DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the BJP chief said, "Do you know that the income of Stalin is Rs 1.32 lakh crore. There is no source of this income. (Former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also committed the scam.

"Has (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Keriwal not committed the liquor scam? This 'ghamandiya' alliance is nothing but an alliance of the corrupt people," he said.

Nadda also said former Congress presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the DMK ministers and the ministers of the Mamta Banerjee government are on bail.

He asked the audience whether Soren, Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, TMC ministers, KCR's daughter K Kavitha and veteran SP leader from Rampur Azam Khan are in jail or not.

"All these leaders of the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) alliance are either on bail or in jail," he said.

Listing the "parivarvadi" (dynastic) parties, he said, "Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi; rest of it (in Congress) is full stop. In the National Conference (NC), there are Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah; in the PDP, there are (late) Mufti Mohammad and Mehbooba Mufti; in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), there was Parkash Singh Badal, and now there is Sukhbir Badal; and there is the Chautala family." "After Mulayam Singh Yadav, it was Akhilesh Yadav and then Dimple (Yadav). They have even left 'chacha' (Shivpal Yadav), rest of it is full stop," he said, and cited the examples of Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi-Tejashwi Yadav-Tej Pratap, Mamta Banerjee and (her nephew) Abhishek Banerjee, KCR-KTR-Kavitha, Karunanidhi-MK Stalin-Udhayanidhi and Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya.

"(There are) Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. They have pushed away Ajit Pawar," he said.

"They have to save their families and indulge in corruption," Nadda said.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in UP will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. Counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI NAV KSS KSS