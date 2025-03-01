Congress committee to be constituted within 15 days: HPCC in-charge

Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) in-charge and MP Rajni Patil on Saturday said the new committee will be constituted within the next 15 days.

Addressing a press conference at the Rajiv Bhawan, HPCC headquarters, Patil said the new executive of the HPCC will give due respect and recognition to senior leaders and party workers.

Hitting out at the NDA-led central government, she alleged it is not providing any special financial assistance to the state. Despite this, she claimed, the Congress government in the state is successfully completing public welfare work with its limited resources.

Patil further alleged that the financial condition of the state had been "worsened" by the previous BJP-led state government, and the current Congress government is working in the direction of improving it. PTI COR MNK MNK