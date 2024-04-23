Congress complains to EC, alleges 'misinformation' by BJP about manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission and sought action against the BJP alleging that the ruling party was spreading confusion and angst among the salaried professionals and the middle class over Rahul Gandhi's remarks about equitable development of society.

In a complaint to the chief election commissioner, All India Professionals' Congress head Praveen Chakravarty claimed, "There is a wilful and deliberate attempt to stoke confusion, havoc and angst among the salaried professionals and the middle class through misinformation and lies." He said while launching the Congress party’s manifesto in Hyderabad on April 6, 2024, party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about the Congress' commitment to economic and social justice to ensure more equitable development of our society.

"This message has been deliberately twisted and propagated. I bring to your attention one such incident as proof," he alleged.

Terming it as "fake news", Chakravarty demanded action against the BJP stating that the ruling party was spreading misinformation about the Congress' manifesto and its leaders alleging that the party would "redistribute wealth" if it came to power.

He also complained to the EC against an individual along with his phone number who forwarded the message to the professionals on WhatsApp which says that the Congress party manifesto promises to "confiscate two-thirds of your assets for redistribution to the poor under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Wealth Redistribution Scheme".

He also referred to an article in a leading daily using this as the basis for such "misinformation".

Terming the claims as "utterly false", Chakravarty said the Congress party’s manifesto makes no such promise anywhere.

"This is a concocted rumour and a lie to stoke angst and anger among the professional classes to manipulate them to vote against the Congress." "I urge you to initiate appropriate action and stop the spread of such malicious rumours. We will also file a complaint under suitable sections of the Criminal Procedure Code with the Delhi Police and bring this to the attention of the authorities of Meta India," the head of the Professionals' Congress said.