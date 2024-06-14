Congress condemns Boliyar incident

Mangaluru, Jun 14 (PTI) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Dr Manjunath Bhandary on Friday condemned the incidents at Boliyaru in Bantwal Taluk that took place soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third term.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhandary said, "Such incidents damage the image of Mangaluru as a peaceful city of the coast and instill fear in the minds of the people. Whoever orchestrated this condemnable incident must be punished severely by the law enforcement machinery." He said Mangaluru is developing as a smart city and due to some misguided elements motivated by divisive tendencies, brings a bad name to the city that is otherwise known for its peace-loving and progressive people.

He said, "permission should be obtained under the rules to hold victory celebrations. Victory celebrations should be held in party offices and public places. Shouting provocative slogans in front of religious places is incitement to hatred." Clarifying on the issue of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa facing a POCSO case, Bhandary said "It was not the Congress party that filed the case against Yediyurappa. The Congress government did not take any action against Yediyurappa for 90 days, for which he should thank the government." PTI CORR AMP SS