Congress condemns terror attack on bus carrying pilgrims in J&K's Reasi

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday condemned the gruesome terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims that resulted in the loss of nine lives and said the incident reflects the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, killing nine people and injuring 33.

The 53-seater bus, enroute from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Even while PM, Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA Government get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives of at least 10 Indians." "We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our National Security," he said in a post on X.

The Congress president said just three weeks ago, tourists were fired upon in Pahalgam, and several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir are continuing unabated.

"All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) Government rings hollow. India stands united against terrorism," Kharge said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Government and authorities should provide immediate assistance and compensation to the victims," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shivkhodi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is extremely saddening.

"This shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The entire country stands united against terrorism," the former Congress chief said.