Congress condemns vandalisation of Hindu temple in US, demands action

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday condemned the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in United States' California and said such acts of hatred and intolerance were utterly unacceptable.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in California was defaced with anti-India graffiti by some unknown persons in another incident targeting the community's sacred spaces in the US.

BAPS said its Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills city of San Bernardino County was desecrated.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The Indian National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms, the vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California." "Such acts of hatred and intolerance are utterly unacceptable and have no place in any civilized society," he said in his post on X.

Khera said the Congress has for generations upheld the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav,' as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, and demanded action against the desecrators.

In a post on X, the BAPS Public Affairs said, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root." It added, "Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail." PTI ASK VN VN