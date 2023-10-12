Congress condoles loss of lives in Bihar train accident

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Bihar's Buxar and demanded that accountability of the Railway Ministry and the Central government be fixed.

Advertisment

He also urged Congress workers to provide all help to the families of the victims and those injured in the accident.

"This is the second major derailment accident after the Balasore train accident of June 2023. Accountability of the Railway Ministry and the Central Government should be fixed," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

नई दिल्ली से असम जाने वाली नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस के बिहार के बक्सर में डीरेल होने की खबर बेहद पीड़ादायक है।



इस भयावह हादसे में कई लोगों ने अपनी जान गँवाई है और 100 से ज़्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं।



हम मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करते हैं और घायलों के शीघ्र… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 12, 2023

Advertisment

The Congress chief said the news of derailment of North East Express is very painful.

"Many people have lost their lives and more than 100 people have been injured in this horrific accident. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Advertisment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the derailment.

"I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and hope the injured an early speedy recovery. Congress workers are urged to fully cooperate with the authorities in the relief work," he said in a post on Facebook.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said he is disturbed by the news of a tragic rail accident in Buxar.

"I urge all INC workers to assist the authorities in the relief efforts. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy and I wish the wounded passengers a speedy recovery," he said in a post on X.

Disturbed by the news of a tragic rail accident in Buxar, Bihar. I urge all INC workers to assist the authorities in the relief efforts.



My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy and I wish the wounded passengers a speedy recovery. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) October 11, 2023

Advertisment

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Recurring train accidents and resultant death toll is yet another area of BJP govt's glaring failure. High flying promises lie shattered".

At least four passengers died and several others were injured when six coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Buxar district on Wednesday night.