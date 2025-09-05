Congress confident of winning Dampa bypoll: Mizoram MPCC chief Lal Thanzara

Aizawl, Sep 5 (PTI) Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Lal Thanzara on Friday exuded hope that his party will win the upcoming bypoll to Dampa constituency, the date of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Dampa seat in west Mizoram fell vacant after its incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga died on July 21.

Addressing a function in Aizawl, Lal Thanzara claimed that the people of Dampa have strong faith in the Congress.

He said if the Congress wins the Dampa bypoll, it would mean the party has completed half of its campaign for the 2028 assembly elections.

He added that the party is gearing up for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections in 2026, which will serve as a stepping stone toward regaining power in the 2028 assembly polls.

"The Congress is now ready for the Aizawl civic polls next year and is preparing for the 2028 assembly polls," Lal Thanzara, the brother of former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, said.

He claimed that many people felt disappointed after Congress failed to return to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

He asserted that the present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government is gradually paving the way for the Congress to return to power in the northeastern state.

The ruling ZPM and main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) have already named their candidates for the bypoll.

While MNF fielded former health minister R. Lalthangliana, ZPM nominated well-known Mizo singer Vanlalsailova. PTI CORR MNB