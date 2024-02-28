Congress confronts Khattar govt on MoU with Rajasthan on Yamuna water sharing

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress on Wednesday confronted the M L Khattar government on the MoU signed with the Rajasthan government on the Yamuna water sharing issue and even staged a walkout in the Assembly over it.

The ruling BJP defended the MoU saying it is aimed only to address the challenges posed by surplus rain water and that the state's interests were protected.

Before staging a walkout in the post-lunch session, members of the opposition party, Congress, kept intermittently raising the issue in the House, including during the Question Hour.

Congress leaders Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Kiran Choudhary and other party MLAs accused the state government of "surrendering" Haryana's rights in the matter.

The Congress leaders staged a brief walkout from the House in the pre-lunch session and when later when proceedings resumed after the lunch break, opposition leaders raised the issue again.

In response, the chief minister asserted that Haryana's interests have been safeguarded in the Yamuna water sharing issue.

However, dissatisfied Congress leaders continued to raise slogans against the government and some even rushed to the Well of the House, prompting Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa who was in the Chair at that time to warn them to return their seats.

Congress leaders staged a second walkout soon and did not return for the remainder of the proceedings on the concluding day of the budget session.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda was not present in the House on Wednesday. He left for Shimla after the Congress party appointed him and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to engage in negotiations with disgruntled legislators in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking in the House, Khattar re-emphasised the government's position, insisting Haryana's water was not being diverted. "Our interests are completely secure," he said.

Khattar said that excessive water during monsoon in the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) leads to flood-like situation. The agreement with Rajasthan was on the use of this additional water, he said.

Khattar also took a dig at his Punjab counterpart saying Bhagwant Mann had asked during the last monsoon if any state wanted water from them. "When there is passage only then we can give water be given," Khattar said in reference to the dispute between the two states over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal.

"During floods, if any state is given water then what is the objection. If we waste water and do not allow it to be used by anyone, what kind of thinking is this," said Khattar.

On February 17, the Haryana government had said that it had signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government.

"In a landmark move aimed at addressing the challenges posed by surplus rain water, which often cause floods during the monsoon season, the states of Haryana and Rajasthan have come together to forge a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)," the Haryana government had said in a statement.

This MoU focuses on the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to effectively utilise surplus rainwater and mitigate flood risks, it had said.

It added that during the monsoon months, a significant amount of rainwater flowing through Yamuna river gets wasted and recognising the need for sustainable water management and flood control measures, both states have committed to developing a comprehensive strategy through the DPR.

As per the statement, the capacity of the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in Haryana has been increased from 18,000 cusecs to 24,000 cusecs. Under the agreement, the surplus water will be used in the water scarcity areas of Haryana, benefiting the entire state, and water will also be provided to Rajasthan.

This water can be used in the areas of Haryana's border districts of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Hisar, the statement had said. PTI SUN SKY SKY