Congress considers Bangladeshi infiltrators as vote bank, claims Amit Shah

Borduwa (Assam), Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress of considering Bangladeshi infiltrators, who threatened Assam's people, their culture, land and identity, as its vote bank.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said the Centre would identify all illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country, not only from Assam but also from the rest of India.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only "ensured the protection of the cultural identity of the Assamese people but also focused on all-around development of the state".

The home minister inaugurated the Rs 227 crore redevelopment project of the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, here in Nagaon district.

Shah said it was a historic occasion that the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva has been "freed from encroachment".

"The state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has freed over 1 lakh bighas of land from Bangladeshi infiltrators," he said.

"Give the BJP another five years to ensure infiltrator-free Assam," he told the people at the rally.

Sankardeva had given the call of 'Ek Bharat', which the PM is now following, Shah added.

''The Prime Minister has taken steps to ensure peace and development in Assam, which is not only on paper but a reality," he said. The BJP government during the last 11 years have signed peace accords with various militant outfits in the state and 92 per cent of the clauses of these agreements have been fulfilled, he added.