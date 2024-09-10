Congress conspired to prevent OBCs from joining mainstream: BJP OBC Morcha leader

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP OBC Morcha national vice president Krishna Gaur on Monday accused the Congress of cheating the OBC community and preventing them from joining the mainstream.

Gaur, who is also a Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Madhya Pradesh government, said the BJP has always worked for the welfare of the community by following Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution.

The Congress has cheated the OBC community and conspired to stop it from joining the mainstream since independence, Gaur told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

Due to the policies of the Congress, the condition of OBCs was pathetic, but today, the community believes in the ideology of the BJP, she said.

The BJP has faith in the Constitution made by Baba Saheb and is working according to it, she added.

The BJP is the only party in the country that is democratic as all other parties are either family or caste-oriented or revolve around a particular individual, she said. PTI AG RHL