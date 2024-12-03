Congress constantly asking this question: Ramesh on Dhankhar flagging farmers' demands

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Latching on to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks flagging the demands of farmers on MSP, the Congress on Tuesday said it had constantly been asking when the legal guarantee on MSP would become a reality and the Swaminathan formula be implemented to decide it.

Advertisment

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the centenary of ICAR-CIRCOT in Mumbai, Dhankhar said, "Agriculture minister, I request you to please tell me, what was promised to the farmer? Why was the promise not fulfilled? What should we do to fulfil the promise? There was a movement last year, there is a movement this year, too." "The wheel of time is turning, we are not doing anything. For the first time, I have seen India changing. For the first time, I am realising that developing India is not our dream but our goal. India was never at such heights in the world. When this is happening, then why is my farmer worried and suffering? The farmer is the only one who is helpless," Dhankhar was quoted as saying in a post by the vice-president's office.

Farmers in various parts of the country have been holding protests to demand a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, farm loan waiver, and pension for farmers and farm labourers.

Tagging the post on Dhankhar's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on X, "The Indian National Congress is continuously asking this question, chairman sir." "When will the legal guarantee on MSP become a reality? When will the Swaminathan formula be implemented to decide MSP? When will farmers get the same benefits as capitalists who have been given relief from debt?" Ramesh said in the post in Hindi. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM