Congress constitutes committees in Bengal in run up to 2026 assembly polls

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) With the assembly elections in West Bengal due next year, the Congress on Wednesday constituted three committees -- the Political Affairs Committee, the Pradesh Election Committee, and the Executive Committee – of the state unit, a statement issued by the party said.

The grand old party's president also approved the appointments of the office-bearers and presidents of the district units, it added.

Senior party leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir, West Bengal Congress president Subankar Sarkar, and senior leaders Pradip Bhattacharya, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Deepa Das Munshi were named in both the Political Affairs and the Pradesh Election committees, it added.

Former party MLA from Malda, Mottakin Alam, Soumya Aich Roy and 70 others were named in the Executive Committee, it stated.

The Political Affairs Committee comprises 48 party leaders, while the Pradesh Election Committee is a 67-member panel, the statement added. PTI SCH ACD