Congress constitutes election panels for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday constituted a campaign committee for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with former Union minister and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria as chairman.

Advertisment

Kamal Nath, the party's Madhya Pradesh unit president, and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh have been included in the panel.

Nath, who is the chief ministerial aspirant of the Congress, has also been appointed as the chairman of the 20-member Pradesh Election Committee.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of a campaign committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect," according to an official communication from K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary (organisation). Other members of the panel include Govind Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahul, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, NP Prajapati, KP Singh Kakkajoo, Lakshman Singh, Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Rajendra Singh, Hina Kaware, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sukhdeo Panse and Jitu Patwari.

Advertisment

Besides, All India Mahila Congress' ex-chief Shobha Oza, former All India Sewa Dal head Mahendra Joshi, state heads of all frontal organisations and state chairpersons of the party's SC, ST, OBC and minority wings have also been made members of the committee. Another communication from the party said, "The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect." Apart from Kamal Nath, other members of the panel include Govind Singh, Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahul, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam.

Sukhdeo Panse, Bala Bachchan, Jitu Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel, Arif Masood and state heads of all frontal organisations are also members of the Congress' Pradesh Election Committee.

Assembly elections in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held in the next few months. PTI SKC NSD NSD