Congress contesting 158 out 288 municipal council president posts in Dec 2 local body polls

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The Congress is contesting 158 out of 288 municipal council president posts in Maharashtra, polls to which will be held on December 2, a party functionary said on Saturday.

It is contesting 41 municipal council president posts in alliance with local outfits and the rest with major partners like the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), both of which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and the Vanchit Bhaujan Aghadi.

The elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted on December 3. More than 1.07 crore voters will elect 6859 members and 288 municipal presidents.

A total of 13355 polling stations have been set up. PTI MR BNM