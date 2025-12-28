Congress-controlled club vandalised in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) A Congress-controlled local club was vandalised near Thalassery in this district, with the party alleging that ruling CPI(M) workers were behind the attack following their defeat in the recent local body elections.

The incident occurred at the Priyadarshini Club in Eranjoli’s Mathumbhagam area on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to Congress sources here, miscreants damaged furniture including chairs and destroyed flags and posters kept inside the club premises.

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was also found thrown aside, sources said.

The club had functioned as the Congress election committee office during the recent local body polls.

The Congress alleged that resentment over its victory in the Mathumbhagam ward, considered a CPI(M) stronghold, was the motive behind the attack.

Party workers have lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against those responsible.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. PTI CORR LGK ROH