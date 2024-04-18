Congress Corporator''s daughter stabbed to death inside college campus in Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka), Apr 18 (PTI) The daughter of a Congress Corporator was stabbed to death allegedly by her acquaintance inside BVB college campus here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Neha (23), daughter of Niranjan Hiremath was a first-year MCA student, they said.

The accused, 23-year-old Fayaz, an MCA dropout, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that both of them were batchmates during their BCA course.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

According to the police, Fayaz went inside the college campus with a knife and stabbed Neha five-six times. During the attack, he too sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital along with the victim. At the hospital, Neha was declared brought dead.

"During interrogation, he (Fayaz) claimed that the two of them had been in a relationship and that she had suddenly started avoiding him. It needs to be corroborated and verified, but he was arrested immediately," a senior police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ANE