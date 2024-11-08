Congress could not bring about progress in its 60-year rule, says Gadkari

Gondia, Nov 8 (PTI) The Congress got 60 years to rule but could not bring about progress, while the Narendra Modi government has given citizens good governance and development, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Advertisment

Good governance means a transparent, digital and corruption free system, he added.

"The Congress got 60 years to rule but could not change the face of the nation. It gave unemployment and starvation. Under PM Modi, people have got good governance and development. If a leader is good, things will go the right way," Gadkari said while addressing a poll rally for BJP's Gondia candidate Vinod Agrawal.

Under the Modi government, focus has been on development, with rural road connectivity, transport, electricity and communications getting attention, he said.

Advertisment

Vidarbha has forests, natural resources, flora and fauna, and there was need to market it well to make the region and the state prosperous, the Union minister said.

There was need for smart cities and smart villages, he added.

Gadkari said people must not fall prey to fake narratives like BJP wanting to change the Constitution and ending reservations.

Advertisment

It was the Congress which had attacked the Constitution by imposing Emergency in 1975, he told the gathering.

Addressing the rally, NCP leader Praful Patel said previous legislators had destroyed Gondia and money allotted for development work was not utilised.

"Such persons need to be a taught a lesson. Elect Vinod Agrawal with a record margin," Patel said. PTI COR BNM