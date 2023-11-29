Congress councillors stage sit-in outside Mayor's office over 'sexist' remark

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Women councillors from Congress staged a sit-in outside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's office over some "sexist" comments allegedly passed against them during the MCD House meeting on Wednesday. The councillors alleged that an AAP councillor asked them if they took "money" when they raised public issues during the meeting. They alleged that the same person in a derogatory manner asked them to bring the issues to him if they wanted them resolved.

The female protesters demanded an apology from the councillor and action against him. They said they will not budge until the Mayor meets them.

The women also alleged that they were manhandled by the Mayor's staff and AAP councillors when they went to raise the issue with her.

The female councillors have demanded a checking of the House recording to identify the person who made the comment.

Earlier in the day, the BJP and Congress councillors obstructed the MCD House meeting with their protests over the non-formation of a standing committee and increased house tax. The House met on 2.19 pm amid sloganeering by the opposition councillors. Congress councillors raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and held placards with demands such as "constitute the standing committee" and "rollback house tax" written on them. Bharatiya Janata Party councillors raised the issue of the dog menace in Delhi and asked for the release of data regarding dog bites in the city. PTI SJJ NIT VN VN