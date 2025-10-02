Congress, CPI(M) are like twins in corruption, dynasty politics: Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (PTI) Kerala state president of BJP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alleged on Thursday that the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the opposition Congress were twins in all matters like dynasty politics, corruption and exploitation.

Chandrasekhar was hitting back at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his remark that the RSS and the Zionists in Israel were like twins on various matters.

The CM had made the remark during his speech a day ago at an event in Kannur organised to mark the third death anniversary of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Responding to Vijayan's remark, the BJP state chief, in a statement, alleged that such statements were being made to divert attention from the corruption and misrule of the Left administration.

He contended that the CM and the CPI(M) destroyed Kerala's economy during their 10-year rule and created the highest unemployment and inflation in the state.

He also claimed that even the healthcare, education and cooperative sectors have been "ruined" during the Left rule. PTI HMP HMP ADB