Congress, CPI(M) skip all-party meeting ahead of Odisha assembly session

Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) The opposition Congress and CPI(M) in Odisha skipped the all-party meeting that was convened by Speaker Surama Padhy on Sunday ahead of the assembly session.

The BJD was represented by its Chief Whip Pramila Mallik with Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik staying away from the meeting.

Senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said as the decision was not made on who would be the legislature party leader, the party did not attend the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, "We had a friendly discussion with the BJD chief whip and she has assured full cooperation for the smooth functioning of the House." "The Congress is yet to name its leader in the assembly. I spoke to state Congress president Sarat Patnaik in the morning, and requested him to send an MLA to the meeting," he said.

The lone CPI(M) MLA also did not attend the meeting.

After the meeting, the speaker said, "Suggestions of all the members were taken. The assembly will start with the governor's address tomorrow. All have assured proper cooperation.

According to a notification issued by the assembly secretariat, the session will commence on Monday and continue till September 13.

As per the schedule, the session will have 27 business days, and the budget for 2024-25 will be presented on July 25.