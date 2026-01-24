Congress-CPI(M) workers clash after protest march in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) A clash broke out between Congress and CPI(M) workers following a protest march held at Payyanur here on Saturday, police said.

The Congress workers were protesting against Payyanur MLA T I Madhusoodanan after CPI(M)'s Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan recently alleged that the legislator had misappropriated Rs one crore collected to assist the family of a slain left party worker.

According to police, a few persons suspected to be CPI(M) supporters clashed with Congress workers when the march approached MLA office around 5.30 pm.

Police personnel, who had anticipated possible trouble and were following the rally, attempted to intervene, officials said.

Police said tension escalated further when protest marches by CPI(M) and BJP workers came face to face.

As workers of both parties entered into a scuffle, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd, an official said.

Congress leaders in Kannur alleged that the police did not intervene effectively and remained spectators while their party workers were attacked.

They said that several party workers were injured and admitted to the hospital.

Congress leaders said a police complaint would be filed, though they expressed doubt over any action being taken.

However, CPI(M) leaders alleged that Congress workers had attempted to attack the MLA’s office.

Soon after Kunhikrishnan’s allegations surfaced, the CPI(M) rejected the charges, stating that a proper internal inquiry had been conducted and no evidence was found.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a police probe into alleged corruption within the CPI(M).

BJP leader M T Ramesh said the allegation had come from a CPI(M) insider and claimed it showed that party leaders were “turning into robbers and dacoits”. PTI TBA TBA ROH