Congress created hurdles in Ram Temple construction, divided Hindus and Muslims: MP CM

Betul, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress created hurdles for 70 years in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and divided Hindus and Muslims on the issue, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in support of sitting BJP MP Durgadas Uikey, the CM also claimed Lord Ram "left his body 17 lakh years ago" and this was "stated in NASA's report on Ram Setu that goes from Rameshwaram to Sri Lanka", which he added was "direct evidence of existence of Lord Ram".

"The Ram Temple could have been constructed after Independence but the Congress created hurdles for 70 years. They divided Hindus and Muslims on the issue. India has a large number of Muslims but there was no dispute during the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," Yadav said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the BJP-led NDA will cross the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha polls, adding that even Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had spoken about this figure.

Speaking about BJP's foundation day on April 6, he asked workers to expand the party's support at the booth level.

Betul (ST) seat has been won by the BJP since 1996. Uikey will take on Congress' Ram Tekam. PTI MAS BNM