Congress creates history by winning Nagaland seat after 20 years

Kohima, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday created history by winning the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland after a gap of 20 years, the ECI said.

The party does not have any MLA in the state assembly.

Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP, a BJP ally, by a margin of 50,984 votes, Sushil Kumar Patel, returning officer for the Lok Sabha polls, told reporters.

Jamir polled 4,01,951 votes, while Murry got 3,50,967 votes and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha got 6,232 votes, he said..

This was the first major win for the Congress that does not have any MLA in the state assembly since 2014. The party had last won the Lok Sabha seat in 1999.

In the 2019 election, ruling NDPP candidate Tohekho Yeptomi had won the seat by over 13,000 votes against Congress candidate K L Chishi.