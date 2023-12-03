Congress crosses halfway mark in Telangana polls, all set to form first-non BRS government in state

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday secured 61 seats, past the halfway mark of 60 in the 119 member Telangana Legislative Assembly, and is set to form the first non-BRS government in Telangana.

The Congress was also leading in three other seats at 8 pm, according to Election Commission's website.

Telangana becomes the second southern state in the Congress kitty in 2023, after it emerged triumphant in Karnataka in May.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress's charge, finds himself a potential chief ministerial candidate.

The 56 year-old leader met top police officials of the state and discussed the security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be held on December 4 or 9. PTI VVK SJR GDK VVK ANE