Congress curses BJP voters, calls them demons, evil; BJP hits back

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said the BJP and the JJP are parties of "demons". Those who vote for and support the BJP are also "demons" and "evil in nature".

Addressing a gathering in Haryana's Kaithal as part of the party's Jan Akrosh Pradarshan programme, Surjewala said, "Today, on this land of the Mahabharata, I curse them (BJP-JJP)."

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala calls BJP voters demons, evil in Kaithal, Haryana pic.twitter.com/LngdqOlJIP — NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) August 14, 2023

Sharing Surjewala's offensive video clip on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala hit back at Congress and said, "Randeep Surjewala and his party refer to Afzal Guru, Osama and Hafiz Saeed with “Ji” and “Sahab” but here he is abusing 22.9 crore voters. Says those who vote BJP are “Rakshas pravriti vale (राक्षस प्रवृत्ति वाले ). First abuse ECI, EVMs and now No Confidence in Janta? Janta will teach them a lesson! For us Janta is JANARDHAN or like God. First Bharat Mata ki Hatya and now abusing Bharat ki Janta!!"

Randeep Surjewala & his party refer to Afzal Guru, Osama & Hafiz Saeed with “Ji” & “Sahab” but here he is abusing voters - 22.9cr voters

Says those who vote BJP are “Rakshas pravriti vale (राक्षस प्रवृत्ति वाले )



First abuse ECI,EVMs & now No Confidence in Janta ? Janta will… pic.twitter.com/gjQSyBSRCt — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 14, 2023

In his speech, Surjewala attacked the BJP-JJP dispensation over alleged discrepancies in the data collected for the Haryana government's flagship scheme of issuing property identity cards.

It has adversely affected the lives of people living in 88 cities of the state, he said.

Surjewala also took on the Manohar Lal Khattar government over unemployment and the terms and conditions of the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

"They are not getting an opportunity, this government is playing with their futures. That is why we walked 17 kilometres to seek justice for these youths. You are even snatching their opportunity to sit in the exams," he said, hitting out at BJP-JJP government.

"Go and ask the parents (of those not called to appear for the test) … They are saying at least give them (the job aspirants) the opportunity to sit for the exam if you cannot give jobs to them," Surjewala further said.

On the property identity card issue, Surjewala said a survey was conducted by a private company that allegedly committed a large number of errors and people are now being forced to move from pillar to post for no fault of theirs.

He added that they will forcefully raise the issue.

Surjewala also raised farmers' issues and the losses suffered by them due to the recent floods.