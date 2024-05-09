Congress dares PM to investigate Ambani, Adani for 'distributing' black money to it

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his investigating agencies like the CBI and the ED to probe the charges he has levelled against businessmen Ambani and Adani that they were distributing sacks full of black money in tempos.

Advertisment

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that the prime minister was never seen so weak and desperate that he ended up making great revelations about corruption in the country and exposing his own friends.

She was referring to the charge on Wednesday made by prime minister who, for the first time during Lok Sabha poll campaign, accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

Shrinate pointed out that Rahul Gandhi has been saying the same thing for the last 10 years that the big businessmen possessed black money but the prime minister was not taking action against them.

Advertisment

She said, the prime minister has gathered the courage and admitted about it. She asked when will the prime minister use his agencies like the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax to probe these charges.

"The prime minister of this country has never been so weak, helpless and desperate before. Yesterday, Narendra Modi showed courage and made a big revelation on corruption.

"The PM got this courage by looking at Rahul Gandhi, who is fearlessly exposing corruption, speaking out against the corrupt with great vigour and exposing Adani and Ambani. It was with this courage that Narendra Modi made such a big disclosure about corruption," she said.

Advertisment

Shrinate charged that looking at his upcoming defeat, Prime Minister Modi made serious allegations of corruption.

"Now that it has been revealed then what is there to fear from? Get it investigated… Get raids conducted at your friends' places. The irony is that the prime minister is making allegations but the investigating agencies and the media are stunned. Don't be afraid... Get it checked. We will support you," she told reporters.

Several Congress leaders put out video messages on their social media handles asking when will Prime Minister Modi order investigation against Adani and Ambani after his big allegation.

Advertisment

Shrinate also said the Congress wants to assure the people that they should not be scared.

"Narendra Modi created 22 billionaires. We will create crores of 'lakhpatis', and that is our promise," she claimed.

The Congress leader claimed that the revelations made by Prime Minister Modi on corruption have created a stir in the entire BJP and the government.

Advertisment

"The people are scared because they know that when Modi Ji can sacrifice his close aides after seeing the defeat then where do they stand," she alleged.

She claimed that even those officers who were working on Modi's instructions are scared. All of them have understood that the government is about to change, she said.

"There is a clear writing on the wall that neither the BJP is going to form the government at the Centre on June 4 nor is Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister again," she said, adding that this has already become clear in the first three phases of polling.

In a change of narrative on the 'Ambani-Adani' issue, which was until now used by the Congress to attack Modi and his government at the Centre, the prime minister also demanded that the party should explain to the people why it has stopped raising the issue as its 'Shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi) used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a 'sauda' (deal).

The Prime Minister also said, "Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot)... Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hain (how many sacks of black money you have taken)? You have to answer the nation." PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS