Congress debunks claims it paid Instagram influencers to oppose AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Congress vehemently dismissed on Friday claims that it paid Instagram influencers to oppose the AI Summit and said this is a "fake story" that originated from the BJP IT Cell.

The opposition party's social media department head, Supriya Shrinate, said a witch-hunt has been carried out against it, using fake news, in the past 48 hours.

"It was falsely alleged that the Congress party and the Indian Youth Congress paid Instagram influencers to oppose the AI Summit. We categorically deny this. No one was paid, and this claim is completely false," she told reporters here.

She said the moment legal action was mentioned, many influencers panicked and deleted their videos.

"None of them ever revealed the name or number of the person who contacted them. These influencers are part of a pro-Modi, pro-BJP ecosystem and regularly promote BJP narratives," she claimed.

"This fake story originated from the BJP IT Cell. People also know the truth about the AI Summit: Serious mismanagement, equipment stolen, no stable internet, and a Chinese robot at an Indian innovation event.

"How did the Chinese robot and the Korean ball enter the summit? Shockingly, no inquiry has been conducted," Shrinate said. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD