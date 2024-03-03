Congress defectors are beneficiaries of 'washing machine': Jairam Ramesh

Gwalior, Mar 3 (PTI) Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday used the "washing machine" analogy to target the leaders who have quit the Grand Old Party and joined the ruling BJP, a remark coming amid allegations that the turncoats get protection in pending cases.

Ramesh also said Rahul Gandhi has talked about five "nyay" guarantees targeting farmers, youth, women, and labourers during the last 50 days of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The people who need a washing machine are leaving and going there (joining BJP). You count the Congress leaders who have left the party, be it the chief minister of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma)...all are the beneficiaries of this washing machine," Ramesh told a press conference flanked by other leaders of Congress.

Parties of the opposition INDIA bloc often use the "washing machine" analogy to suggest that leaders against whom corruption cases are pending come out "clean" after joining the saffron party.

"All need washing machines of various sizes. Some need a small one, some need a medium-sized washing machine while others need washing machines of the size of a tank," Ramesh said when asked if Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had left the Congress in 2020 to join the BJP, also needs a washing machine.

The BJP on Saturday announced Scindia's candidature from his home turf Guna in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi interacted with Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior this morning.

"During the last 50 days of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi spoke about five 'nyay' for youth, women, labourers, and farmers, and the participation (of people in governance)," said Ramesh.

Gandhi has announced to give legal status to the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which will be one-and-a-half-time more than the (production) cost, while another guarantee is about "Hissedari" (participatory) nyay", for which conducting the socio-economic and caste census is necessary.

"The decennial Census exercise was supposed to take place in 2021 but it is not conducted. The caste-related data of the 2011 Census is not announced by the Modi government yet," Ramesh claimed.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, and MP unit president Jitu Patwari were also present at the press conference.

The Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi emphasised the importance of "nyay" (justice) during his ongoing yatra, attributing the rise of hatred in the nation to prevailing injustices.

Addressing a gathering at Mohana in Gwalior district, he flagged economic disparity, social inequality, and the mistreatment of farmers and youth as key concerns. The BJP has been denying all these charges.

The yatra will take a break on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Patna later in the day. PTI ADU NSK