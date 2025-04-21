Congress defends Rahul over his remarks in US: 'He spoke about issues already in public domain'

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Monday defended party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was labelled a "traitor" by the BJP over his reported remarks about the Election Commission in the US.

She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first began the trend of criticising opposition parties on foreign soil.

"It is the BJP's old habit. Let me remind you, it was the honourable Prime Minister who first spoke about India’s internal political matters abroad, often insulting the opposition,” she alleged while speaking to reporters.

Her remarks came in response to a query about Rahul Gandhi’s reported comments in the US, where he allegedly questioned the BJP-led coalition’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and claimed that the Election Commission was compromised.

Commenting on the BJP’s attack on the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, she remarked, “It’s like 'Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Daante' (the pot calling the kettle black).” "Rahulji has spoken things which are public. They should not always talk about disrespect to the nation. The disrespect to the nation takes place when the Constitution is played with," she said and accused the BJP of disrespecting the Constitution and using the Central agencies according to its whims.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Gandhi, calling him a “traitor” and accusing him of lashing out at the Election Commission due to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe in the National Herald case.

“You are venting your frustration over the ED’s actions by targeting the Election Commission. But that won’t help,” Patra said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

“The ED works on facts. The National Herald case is an open-and-shut matter,” he said. PTI LAL NSK