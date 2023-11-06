Congress delayed state formation by 14 years: Chandrasekhar Rao says at Telangana poll rally

Devarakadra (Telangana), Nov 6 (PTI) Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday accused the Congress party of delaying the formation of Telangana state by 14 years even after promising it, and asked the people of the state to vote based on the credentials of parties in the November 30 assembly polls.

At a poll rally here, the BRS chief requested the people to vote for his party's candidate, and told the people to be aware of the track record of political parties before casting their vote for them.

“They (Congress) tried to destroy our party. They tried to buy our MLAs. Despite their promise of formation of Telangana, they gave (the state) only after 14 years of our struggle, and that too only after I undertook a fast unto death demanding statehood,” Rao said.

He said several people died demanding a separate Telangana during the statehood agitation, as the Congress party delayed its approval for a new state.

Speaking about the undivided Mahabubnagar District (Palamuru), KCR said his government has completed several projects bringing water to parched lands. He also promised to complete the pending projects if the BRS is voted to power again.

He requested the people not to vote casually, but evaluate the behaviour of various political parties and exercise their franchise by voting for a party that works for the poor and farmers. PTI GDK ANE