Congress delegation meets families of Karur stampede victims, terms tragedy ‘beyond imagination’

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 30 (PTI) Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, along with senior party leaders, on Tuesday visited families of those who lost their lives in a stampede during an election rally of the actor-politician Vijay led TVK, describing the incident as “beyond imagination.” Venugopal was accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party, Tamil Nadu Advocate Rajesh Kumar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai, and Karur MP Jothimani.

After meeting the bereaved families and the injured, Venugopal said, “The tragedy in Karur is beyond imagination. The families who have lost their loved ones are inconsolable.” In a social media post, Venugopal shared images of the delegation’s visit and said, “Visited Karur along with Girish Chodankar, Selvaperunthagai, Rajesh Kumar, and Jothimani, other MPs and senior Congress leaders, to send the message to the victims that you are not alone—the whole country is with you in this difficult time.” The stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27 claimed 41 lives and injured over 60 others.

Speaking to reporters, Chodankar said, “The Congress delegation met the families who have lost their loved ones. They are inconsolable, and their grief is shared by all of Tamil Nadu and India.” He added, “Our General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal personally distributed immediate relief cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the victims, amounting to a total of Rs 1.25 crore,” in a post on ‘X’.

"To the victims and their families—you are not alone. The entire nation stands with you in this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tamil Nadu," Chodankar said.