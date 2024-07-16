Congress delegation meets UP DGP, draws attention to deaths in police custody

Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) A Congress delegation met Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar here on Tuesday and asked him to take cognisance of custodial deaths in the state and demanded strict action against the guilty policemen.

The delegation led by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai submitted a memorandum in this regard to the DGP, said Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi.

"Deaths in police custody in the state are increasing continuously. According to the report presented in the Lok Sabha, six people are dying in police custody every day in the country. UP is number one in this matter. In the year 2021-22, 501 people have died in police custody in UP alone which is a symbol of the anarchy prevailing in the state," the memorandum said.

The Congress alleged custodial deaths in Firozabad, Jalaun, Chitrakoot and other districts of the state.

Demanding strict action against the guilty policemen, the delegation said the charges against them are very serious.

Awasthi said the Congress delegation also drew the DGP's attention on crimes like women atrocities, loot, murder and mob lynching (in Aligarh). PTI ABN AS AS