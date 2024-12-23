Congress delegation visits Prabhat Pandey's house, gives family Rs 10 lakh in assistance

Gorakhpur, Dec 23 (PTI) A Congress delegation on Monday visited Deipar village in Gorakhpur to condole with the kin of Prabhat Pandey, a party worker who died during a protest in Lucknow on December 18.

Advertisment

The delegation, led by the party's state unit vice president Vishwavijay Singh and district president Nirmala Paswan, handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Prabhat's father, Deepak Pandey.

Vishwavijay Singh said the Congress would bear the expenses for Prabhat's sister's education and marriage.

He also accused the BJP of making "derogatory" remarks on the incident.

Advertisment

Prabhat Pandey died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The party's UP unit chief Ajay Rai claimed that he died due to "police brutality." Police, which have filed an FIR in connection with the death, have asked people to abstain from spreading rumours about the matter.

According to them, the 28-year-old Gorakhpur native was brought dead to the hospital from the Congress office.

Advertisment

"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him as brought dead," DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi had said.

"According to doctors, there were no visible injury marks on his body. A postmortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed," Tyagi had said earlier. PTI COR NAV VN VN