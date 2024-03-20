Congress Delhi chief urges leaders to ensure victory of party, INDIA bloc candidates

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday exhorted district presidents and observers to focus on ensuring victory for the party's candidates and those of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections, according to an official statement.
The Congress will release separate manifestos for each of the three Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Delhi, in addition to a common agenda for the elections with its INDIA bloc partner, Lovely said.
The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. Both parties are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.
Lovely also asked the district presidents and observers to select at least 20 energetic Congress workers and "fully activate" the party at the booth level, by splitting them into groups of five each, to "expose the failures and inaction" of BJP MPs in the past five years.
"The BJP changes its MPs every five years for not doing any work in their constituencies, which affects the development of their constituencies, and this should be exposed before the people, and motivate them to elect the three Congress candidates and the INDIA candidates so that Delhi's development works are not impeded," Lovely said.
The Congress manifesto will include 10-20 important points such as broken roads, garbage pileup, non-desilting of drains, people's problems and the schemes and projects to be implemented by the party, he said.
He directed the district presidents and observers to hold large meetings at the district and assembly levels and lay bare the "unfulfilled promises" of the BJP MPs during the past 10 years.
Lovely also constituted various committees to enhance functioning of the war room, set up under the leadership of Rajesh Garg, the chairman, and Rajiv Sharma, the vice-chairman, for the Lok Sabha elections, with a focus on consolidating booth-level activities.
Polling for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the general elections. PTI NIT NIT SZM