Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra concludes, central leadership stays away

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra, organised to boost the party cadre ahead of the assembly polls, concluded on Saturday without any participation from the central leadership.

A senior Congress leader said the central leadership missed the yatra due to elections in some states and the ongoing Parliament session.

Senior leaders were busy campaigning for the assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra and the Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad. Due to these prior commitments, they missed the Delhi Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader said.

The Delhi Nyay Yatra was organised along the lines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

It was launched on November 8 from Rajghat by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. On the first day, the yatra witnessed the participation of Congress national treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and former Delhi unit presidents Subhash Chopra and Anil Chaudhary.

In the second phase, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala joined the march.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, the Congress' Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and AICC secretary in-charge Delhi and Uttarakhand Qazi Nizamuddin joined Yadav as the yatra passed through the Badli assembly segment on Friday.

Another senior Congress leader said, "Since Rahul Gandhi is the Lok Sabha's leader of opposition, he needs to be present in Parliament during discussions on important issues. The Sambhal incident also took place in between. The central leaders were busy with such issues due to which they might have given the march a miss." During the yatra, Yadav covered all 70 assembly constituencies before concluding at Saini Chaupal, Naharpur Village in Rohini on Saturday.

He had said the purpose of the yatra was to provide justice to the people.

During the march, Yadav and other leaders spent the nights in camps.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, drew consecutive blanks in the 2015 and the 2020 polls.

Elections to the 70-member House are due in February. PTI NIT SZM SZM