Congress demanded President's rule in Manipur: BJP MLA

Imphal, Aug 17 (PTI) BJP MLA L Susindro Meitei on Sunday claimed that the Congress was the first to have demanded imposition of President's rule in Manipur, and now they have changed their previous stand.

Susindro told reporters at the sidelines of a programme, "We were ministers and wanted our government to continue. However, the number of people who didn't want the government to exist was many, and it finally had to go." The statement of the Khurai constituency MLA came in the wake of repeated calls for restoration of popular government or fresh elections by the Manipur Congress unit.

"President's rule was first demanded by Congress. Didn't their MP also demanded President's rule in parliament? They (Cong) keep saying what they cannot do with five MLAs. However, those five have been the most problematic. Those five should have worked according to the interests of Manipur," the former Public Health Engineering minister said.

"The beginning of the dissolution of our government started with the five MLAs of Congress. When President's rule was first imposed, Congress president had said that one of the engines of the double-engine government has been struck with Brahmastra missile," he added.

Susindro also said, "President's rule will continue because there are many who favour and demanded President's rule. On the outside, these people speak against the imposition of President's rule, but internally they favour it. Under the existing circumstances, President's rule is likely to continue. You can see clearly the political drama being played." President’s rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI COR RG