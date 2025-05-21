Congress demands action against Malviya, Goswami for 'defaming' Rahul Gandhi, party

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday demanded strict action against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami, a day after complaints were filed for their alleged defamatory posts against the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said multiple complaints have been filed against the duo in different parts of the country, including Delhi and Karnataka.

In a post on X, he said, "The INC has filed criminal complaints against Amit Malviya and Arnab Goswami. These have now been registered and converted into FIRs, Ramesh said in the post.

"Now, this duo will run to the courts to seek protection. We hope that the courts examine the great mischief and harm caused to the nation by the malicious actions of these two," Ramesh said.

Ramesh had earlier hinted that the Congress was initiating action under civil and criminal laws against two individuals for spreading "lies with malice against the INC and its leadership".

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has also filed a complaint against Malviya and Goswami.

In a statement, the IYC Legal Department said it lodged an FIR under non-bailable sections against the BJP IT cell chief and Republic TV's Goswami in Karnataka for a false conspiracy to defame Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and link Congress with Turkiye.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the "malicious attempt" to defame the Congress party, spread unrest and undermine national security is a direct attack on democracy.

"We will not remain silent. Through this FIR, we want to send a clear message that any attempt to spread fake news against our party or its leadership will be met with strict legal and political response," he said.

National chairman of the IYC's Legal Department, Roopesh Bhadauria, said, "Their relentless propaganda to defame the Congress leadership and incite unrest has crossed every limit of decency and legality.

"Both have been charged in the FIR with serious charges like spreading fake news, inciting hatred and endangering national security. This is a warning to those spreading fake news, defaming our leaders and attacking democracy that if you continue doing this, then it will invite strict legal and political consequences," he said. PTI SKC RHL