Congress demands CBI probe into ‘corruption’ in MP transport dept, to move HC; BJP rejects claims

Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday claimed large-scale corruption in the state’s transport department and demanded a CBI probe, besides claiming that it would also move the high court seeking an investigation.

The opposition party’s state chief Jitu Patwari made the assertions after assets, including Rs 2.85 crore cash, gold and silver, were recovered during a Lokayukta raid at places associated with Saurabh Sharma, an ex-constable of the department, early this week.

Congress leaders have also claimed that Sharma is linked to the Rs 10 crore cash and 52 kg of gold that the Income Tax authorities recently retrieved from an abandoned car in Bhopal.

Talking to reporters here, Patwari alleged that the BJP government is “looting the state like Ravana”. Even at the tender level, huge cuts up to 30 per cent are being taken, he said.

“It’s the responsibility of the state Congress to fight this corruption. We demand that a CBI probe be conducted into the corruption in the transport department over the past two decades. We will also go to the high court demanding a probe by a retired judge of HC or Supreme Court,” he said.

Patwari said if a constable could amass such huge assets, including “gold worth Rs 50 crore”, one can imagine the extent when it comes to the “principal secretary and minister of the department”.

The MP Congress chief called Sharma a small fry.

In the past 20 years, the ruling BJP has indulged in corruption of Rs 15,000 crore in the transport department, he claimed.

State BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress has the habit of making false allegations.

“If he has any proof, then Patwari should disclose them instead of making hollow claims,” Chaturvedi said.

The state secretariat had become a den of corruption during the 15-month Congress government headed by the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Patwari was a part of it, Chaturvedi alleged. PTI ADU NR