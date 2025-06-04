Congress demands CBI probe into NH 66 collapse in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 4 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the recent collapse and damage of sections of national highway 66 across the state following heavy rains.

Criticising the Left government in the state for not seeking any inquiry so far into the issue, the grand old party said only a comprehensive probe can uncover the alleged corruption involved in the construction of national highways in the state.

The LoP pointed to the alleged engineering lapses in the NH construction. Besides an investigation into the technical aspect by an expert panel, a comprehensive probe should be conducted into the "corruption" involved in it.

"A large-scale probe should be carried out into the lapses in road (national highway) constructions in the state. A CBI probe should be ordered. Corruption to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees has happened in it," Satheesan told reporters here.

He claimed that the opposition has received clear indications of some people within the state government who allegedly granted favours to the contract company, which is now facing allegations over the construction of the NH in the state.

The leader further alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government's silence on the serious issue of the NH collapse stems from its apprehension to speak out against the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The LoP's demand for a CBI probe came days after CM Vijayan had made it clear that the full responsibility for the construction of the national highway lies with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Vijayan had said the development of the National Highway, which had been stalled due to the severe apathy of the previous UDF government, became possible solely because of the determination of the LDF government.

The political blame game erupted following the collapse of a section of the under-construction National Highway 66, the appearance of cracks in parts of the road, and soil slips in areas where hills had been levelled for construction in central and northern Kerala after continuous rainfall two weeks ago.

The incidents were reported from Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. PTI LGK ROH