Congress demands compensation for Delhi street vendors, traders affected by G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday demanded financial compensation for street vendors, weekly market traders and others who will be affected by the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Advertisment

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

Former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf said at a press conference that the livelihoods of poor people such as street vendors, vegetable, fruit and flower sellers, barbers and weekly market traders will be affected by the summit.

"The government has forced these poor people to stop plying (their trade) for the past 10-15 days," Yusuf said.

Advertisment

Raj Kumar Chauhan, another former Delhi minister, alleged that the closure of schools in Delhi will "not be justified" and added that it will affect the children's studies.

Chauhan said only schools around the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area should be closed during the summit.

"Only schools in the NDMC area where the G20 Summit will be held should have been closed. Shutting down all schools in Delhi makes no sense. The government should at least ensure that online classes are held during those days," Chauhan added.

Advertisment

India is hosting the summit in its capacity as president of the grouping. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said on Monday during a press conference, "In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed." The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on September 8-10 in view of the summit. All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will remain closed during the three days.

All commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed on September 8-10. PTI ABU SZM