Congress demands high-level probe into woman worker’s murder in Rohtak

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday sought a high-level probe into the brutal murder of its 22-year-old woman worker, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on the eve of polling for civic body elections in Haryana.

The Congress leaders described the murder of Himani Narwal as a "barbaric" crime and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

A passerby on Saturday noticed an unclaimed blue suitcase near the Sampla flyover, approximately 200 meters from the bus stand. Upon alerting the police, officers arrived at the scene and found Narwal’s body inside, with visible injury marks on her neck suggesting strangulation.

A dupatta was reportedly wrapped around her neck, and forensic teams noted the presence of mehendi on her hands, hinting she may have recently attended a celebration.

The State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) team confirmed her age as between 20 and 22 years, and her body was sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Narender of the Sampla police station.

Narwal, a resident of Rohtak’s Vijay Nagar area and originally from Kathura village in Sonepat, was an active Congress worker known for her involvement in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana in 2023.

She had also participated in political events alongside Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and was recognised for performing with Haryanvi folk artists at Congress rallies.

Haryana Congress president and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the murder a “blot on the law and order situation of the state.”

Hooda said, “The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. There should be a high-level impartial investigation, and the culprits should receive the harshest punishment as soon as possible.”

He criticised the BJP-led state government, alleging that “jungle raj” prevails in Haryana, with rising crime rates reflecting a failure to ensure women’s safety.

रोहतक में कांग्रेस की सक्रीय कार्यकर्ता हिमानी नरवाल की बर्बर हत्या का समाचार बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि व परिवारजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ।



एक लड़की की इस तरह हत्या होना और उसका सूटकेस में शव मिलना, बेहद दुखदाई और आघात… — Bhupinder Singh Hooda (@BhupinderShooda) March 1, 2025

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, who identified Narwal as a party worker, echoed Hooda’s sentiments and called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. “Himani was a dedicated worker who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and assisted Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda during election campaigns. This is a premeditated murder, and we demand swift justice,” Batra said.