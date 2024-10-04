Congress demands inquiry into Ukhrul violence, looting of firearms from police station

Imphal, Oct 4 (PTI) Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra on Friday demanded an inquiry into the Ukhrul violence which led to the looting of arms from a police station and accused the Manipur government of being suppliers of arms to the people.

A mob stormed a police station in Ukhrul town on Wednesday and looted arms during a clash between two groups in which four persons were killed and 20 others injured in a gunfight over cleaning a disputed land in the town as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan'.

Meghachandra told reporters, "Manipur government has become suppliers of arms to miscreants as seen in Ukhrul violence when mobs looted yet another police station" and asked "why government weapons looted from police stations whenever violence breaks out. We are not going to call it looting but we are calling it as supplying of arms." He alleged that the district administration and home department failed to quell the violence in time.

Meghachandra also demanded an inquiry to find out who was responsible for the outbreak of violence in Ukhrul and find out if there was any intelligence failure.

Meanwhile, AICC secretary and Manipur co-in-charge Christopher Tilak said, "The violence in the state is a man-made crisis." Tilak said, "The economy of the state is at a complete standstill because of the violence that started last year. The future of youth is a big question mark. Agriculture which is the main source of employment has fallen into deep crisis and so is the health and financial situation." Tilak claimed that the double-engine government is not "functioning properly" in the state. PTI COR RG